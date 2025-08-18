Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

NYSE:GTY opened at $28.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.59 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 31.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 163.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 3,339.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 51,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 49,618 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Getty Realty by 21.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 417.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth $445,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

