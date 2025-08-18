Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Gevo Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. Gevo has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.39.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $43.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP L Lynn Smull sold 36,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $45,031.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,102,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,621.13. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 42,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $51,749.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,000,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,840.09. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 974,354 shares of company stock worth $1,225,620. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gevo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Gevo by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

