Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4,600.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,010,000 after acquiring an additional 916,163 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $7,754,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4,580.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 142,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 139,346 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,763,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,587,000 after acquiring an additional 126,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $6,305,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Glacier Bancorp news, insider Lee Kenneth Groom sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $35,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $527,252.32. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $45.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

View Our Latest Report on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.