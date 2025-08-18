GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.4286.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total transaction of $169,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 253,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,067,210.91. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.47, for a total transaction of $80,235.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,204.79. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,725,860. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $146.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $132.51 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.07.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

