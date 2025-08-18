Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Greenland Technologies Stock Down 6.6%
Shares of Greenland Technologies stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $22.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.97. Greenland Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.94.
Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.72 million during the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Greenland Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Greenland Technologies
About Greenland Technologies
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.
