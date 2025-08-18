GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

GrowGeneration Stock Down 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.29. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 95.1% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,281,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 43.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 407,202 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 85.1% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,015,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 467,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,193.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 792,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 730,968 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

