Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,711,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,206,000 after acquiring an additional 256,070 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,157,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,252,000 after buying an additional 720,322 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,678,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,602,000 after buying an additional 205,382 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 938,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,113,000 after buying an additional 227,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 863,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,500,000 after buying an additional 98,690 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.92.

GWRE opened at $211.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.60. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.94 and a 1-year high of $263.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.28, for a total transaction of $669,840.00. Following the sale, the president owned 143,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,038,223.92. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 2,482 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $547,653.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,356.65. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,342 shares of company stock valued at $5,568,857. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

