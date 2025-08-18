Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Major Shareholder Sells $11,031,810.00 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holding Corp. Hagerty sold 1,236,750 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $11,031,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holding Corp. Hagerty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 7th, Holding Corp. Hagerty sold 8,245,000 shares of Hagerty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $73,545,400.00.

Hagerty Price Performance

Shares of HGTY stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 0.90. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Hagerty had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGTY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 15.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,438,000 after purchasing an additional 743,597 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 33.2% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,811,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 451,033 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth $879,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

