Hamak Gold (LON:HAMA) Stock Price Down 13.3% – Should You Sell?

Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA)'s share price was down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.32 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.33 ($0.06). Approximately 3,363,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,221,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.07).

Hamak Gold Trading Down 11.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.36.

Hamak Gold Company Profile

Hamak Gold Limited (LSE: HAMA) is a dual-strategy UK Main Market-listed company uniquely combining traditional gold exploration in West Africa with a forward-looking Bitcoin Treasury Management (BTM) strategy.

