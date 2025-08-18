Harmonic Inc. $HLIT Holdings Lowered by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,474,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,043,000 after purchasing an additional 411,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 9,004.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,719,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,443,000 after buying an additional 4,667,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Harmonic by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after buying an additional 147,274 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 71,225 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Harmonic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,116,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Harmonic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harmonic

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.