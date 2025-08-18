Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $86.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.4167.

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Hasbro Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1,302.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,623,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAS opened at $81.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average is $65.86. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -68.97%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

