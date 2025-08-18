HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.05. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $13.36.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -24.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

