HC Wainwright Has Bearish Estimate for BioNTech Q3 Earnings

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioNTech in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.12). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is ($3.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.90) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.70) EPS.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.19). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $306.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on BNTX

BioNTech Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $113.52 on Monday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $131.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.42 and a 200-day moving average of $105.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BioNTech by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.