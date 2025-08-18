HC Wainwright Has Positive Forecast for LYRA Q3 Earnings

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Lyra Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($6.52) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($8.87). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($7.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.02) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.35) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($4.01) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYRA opened at $7.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a market cap of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.16. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($5.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.79) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,043.64% and a negative return on equity of 404.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103,026 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 117,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.