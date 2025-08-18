HC Wainwright Issues Negative Estimate for Alumis Earnings

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alumis in a research report issued on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.74). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alumis’ current full-year earnings is ($8.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alumis’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.34) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.49) EPS.

Get Alumis alerts:

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million.

ALMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alumis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alumis to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alumis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alumis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alumis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALMS

Alumis Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ALMS opened at $4.75 on Monday. Alumis has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alumis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alumis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alumis by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alumis by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Alumis in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alumis in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000.

Alumis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alumis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.