HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Stock Price

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Adagene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Adagene in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Adagene Stock Down 15.9%
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Adagene during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Adagene in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adagene in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.
About Adagene
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.
