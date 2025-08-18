HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Outlook for JSPR Earnings

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.48) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.31). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.58) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($7.92) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($9.10) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($10.14) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Jasper Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Jasper Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.54).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

