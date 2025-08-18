HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $398.5833.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:HCA opened at $395.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.75. The company has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

