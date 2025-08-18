Head to Head Analysis: Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) vs. HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)

Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE – Get Free Report) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Able Energy and HF Sinclair”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Able Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HF Sinclair $28.58 billion 0.29 $177.00 million ($0.46) -97.33

Profitability

HF Sinclair has higher revenue and earnings than Able Energy.

This table compares Able Energy and HF Sinclair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Able Energy N/A N/A N/A HF Sinclair -0.32% 1.89% 1.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Able Energy and HF Sinclair, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Able Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 HF Sinclair 1 5 5 1 2.50

HF Sinclair has a consensus price target of $49.9091, suggesting a potential upside of 11.48%. Given HF Sinclair’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than Able Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of HF Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of HF Sinclair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HF Sinclair beats Able Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Able Energy

(Get Free Report)

Able Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail distribution of home heating oil, propane gas, kerosene, and diesel fuels to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It also offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installation and repair services. In addition, the company markets other petroleum products to commercial customers, including on-road and off-road diesel fuel, gasoline, and lubricants. Further, it involves in the retail sale of food, merchandise, and personal services, as well as provides onsite and mobile vehicle repair, and services and maintenance to professional and leisure driver through a network of 10 travel plazas located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia. Able Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, the company supplies fuels to approximately 1,500 independent Sinclair branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations. Further, it produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum sector. HF Sinclair Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Able Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Able Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.