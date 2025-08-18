Head-To-Head Analysis: Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) and American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) and Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Superconductor and Cemtrex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Superconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 0.00

American Superconductor presently has a consensus target price of $33.6667, indicating a potential downside of 36.55%. Given American Superconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Superconductor is more favorable than Cemtrex.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

American Superconductor has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cemtrex has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Superconductor and Cemtrex”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Superconductor $222.82 million 10.75 $6.03 million $0.39 136.05 Cemtrex $66.86 million 0.03 -$7.23 million $4,095.00 0.00

American Superconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Cemtrex. Cemtrex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Superconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Superconductor and Cemtrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Superconductor 6.00% 9.35% 6.20% Cemtrex -26.92% -458.07% -34.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of American Superconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cemtrex shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of American Superconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Superconductor beats Cemtrex on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand. It provides transmission planning services, which identify power grid congestion, poor power quality, and other risks; grid interconnection solutions for wind farms and solar power plants, power quality systems, and transmission and distribution cable systems; D-VAR systems used for controlling power flow and voltage in the AC transmission system; actiVAR system, a fast-switching medium-voltage reactive compensation solution; armorVAR system installed for reactive compensation, power factor correction, loss reduction, utility bill savings, and mitigation of common power quality concerns related to power converter-based generation and load devices; and D-VAR volt var optimization (VVO) that serves the distribution power grid market. This segment also offers ship protection systems, which reduce a naval ship’s magnetic signature; and ON board power delivery systems, power generation systems, and propulsion systems; and transformers and rectifiers systems. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It also supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, engineered designs, and support services; and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers. This segment’s design portfolio comprises a range of drivetrains and power ratings of 2 megawatts and higher. American Superconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Ayer, Massachusetts.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to diversified customers. The Cemtrex Corporate segment refers to the holding company of the other two segments. The company was founded on April 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

