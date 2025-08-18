Head-To-Head Analysis: Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) vs. Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -32.84% -54.03% -32.48% Rapid Micro Biosystems -145.63% -63.07% -48.33%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $19.10 million 1.88 -$2.95 million ($0.89) -5.25 Rapid Micro Biosystems $28.05 million 4.09 -$46.89 million ($1.01) -2.59

This table compares Precision Optics and Rapid Micro Biosystems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Precision Optics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rapid Micro Biosystems. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rapid Micro Biosystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Precision Optics and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 0 1 1 3.50

Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.34%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Volatility & Risk

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid Micro Biosystems has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats Precision Optics on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services. Its platform automates and modernizes the manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows for therapeutic modalities, such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company also provides onsite technical training services. Its solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water, bioburden, and sterility release testing applications. In addition, the company offers RMBNucleus software for the Growth Direct system; RMBNucleus Mold Alarm signals at the first sign of mold detection; RMBNucleus Central Manager portal streamlines coordination of multiple instruments; and Growth Direct LIMS connection software. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

