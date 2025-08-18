Head to Head Analysis: Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE) vs. Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT)

Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE – Get Free Report) and Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Energy and Granite Ridge Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Granite Ridge Resources $380.03 million 1.82 $18.76 million $0.24 21.92

Analyst Recommendations

Granite Ridge Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Energy.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Universal Energy and Granite Ridge Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Granite Ridge Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33

Granite Ridge Resources has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.59%. Given Granite Ridge Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Granite Ridge Resources is more favorable than Universal Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Energy has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Ridge Resources has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Energy and Granite Ridge Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A Granite Ridge Resources 7.47% 13.09% 7.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.6% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Universal Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Granite Ridge Resources beats Universal Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Energy

Universal Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. It has 13 oil and gas lease projects. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Lake Mary, Florida.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

