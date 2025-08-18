Head-To-Head Contrast: Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) vs. China CGame (OTCMKTS:CCGM)

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) and China CGame (OTCMKTS:CCGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Genius Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Genius Sports shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.4% of China CGame shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genius Sports and China CGame, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 1 15 2 3.06 China CGame 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Genius Sports currently has a consensus price target of $13.9375, suggesting a potential upside of 7.88%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than China CGame.

This table compares Genius Sports and China CGame’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports -13.94% -11.48% -8.76% China CGame N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genius Sports and China CGame”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $510.89 million 5.44 -$63.04 million ($0.31) -41.68 China CGame N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China CGame has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Sports.

Summary

Genius Sports beats China CGame on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and optimization of digital marketing campaigns, such as data-driven personalized ad creative; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About China CGame

China CGame, Inc. develops Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG) in China. It focuses on self-developed MMORPGs game titles that are based on China’s iconic characters and nostalgic epochs. The company owns two self-developed game engines, Turbo and Apocalypse. It intends to sell prepaid game cards to a range of regional distributors in China; and directly sell game points to players through its online sales platform. The company was formerly known as China Architectural Engineering, Inc. and changed its name to China CGame, Inc. in March 2011. China CGame, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Changzhou, China.

