Head to Head Review: KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) vs. AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG)

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) and AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.7% of KVH Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of KVH Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KVH Industries and AmpliTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KVH Industries -5.83% -3.41% -3.04% AmpliTech Group -44.65% -27.63% -22.93%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KVH Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 AmpliTech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KVH Industries and AmpliTech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AmpliTech Group has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Given AmpliTech Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AmpliTech Group is more favorable than KVH Industries.

Risk & Volatility

KVH Industries has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmpliTech Group has a beta of -1, meaning that its stock price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KVH Industries and AmpliTech Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KVH Industries $113.83 million 0.92 -$11.05 million ($0.32) -16.75 AmpliTech Group $9.51 million 6.71 -$11.24 million ($0.62) -5.00

KVH Industries has higher revenue and earnings than AmpliTech Group. KVH Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AmpliTech Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KVH Industries beats AmpliTech Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals. It also provides TracNet, an integrated hybrid two-way communication terminal with VSAT, 5G/LTE, and shore-based Wi-Fi; TracPhone, a two-way VSAT-only satellite communications system; CommBox, ship-to-shore network management software for maritime communications; CommBox Edge, an advanced maritime network optimization and management solution; Starlink, a companion terminal for TracNet and TracPhone systems; KVH ONE, a global hybrid communication network supporting Internet, VoIP, content delivery, and other; and TracVision, a satellite television antenna system for vessels, recreational vehicles, buses, conversion vans, and automobiles. In addition, the company offers KVH Elite, a streaming service for leisure yachts; KVH OneCare, a services and support for TracNet and TracPhone systems; MOVIElink, a movie distribution solution; MUSIClink, a music and karaoke delivery solution; NEWSlink, a maritime news delivery solution; SPORTSlink, a sporting content delivery solution; TVlink, a television programming delivery solution; and news from home, a digital newspaper service. It sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers, as well as to manufacturers of vessels, maritime equipment, and vehicles. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains. It provides specialty microwave block downconverters used as a test device on satellite access point antennas; specialty microwave 1:2 Tx protection switch panels that is used in satellite communication earth stations; desktop/benchtop and compact wideband power amplifiers used in SATCOM rack mount systems, as well as test equipment used in integrators and manufacturers of various communications systems, such as cellular base stations, simulators, and point to point wireless radios; and waveguide to coaxial adapters for SATCOM and satellite internet gateway systems. In addition, the company offers cryogenic amplifiers for quantum computing, medical, RF imaging, research and development, space communications, accelerators, radiometry, and telephony applications; and cryogenic and non-cryogenic 4g/5g small cell subsystems for high-speed networks and airline Wi-Fi systems. Further, it provides custom assembly designs and non-recurring engineering services on a project-by-project basis, as well as IC packaging and lids products. The company serves aerospace, government, defense, commercial satellite, and wireless industries through sales representatives and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia. AmpliTech Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

