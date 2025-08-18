Head-To-Head Survey: American International Group (NYSE:AIG) vs. Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) and Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

American International Group has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legal & General Group has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get American International Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares American International Group and Legal & General Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group 11.51% 7.88% 2.04% Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

American International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Legal & General Group pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. American International Group pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American International Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares American International Group and Legal & General Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group $27.25 billion 1.63 -$1.40 billion $5.28 15.17 Legal & General Group $13.51 billion 1.50 $244.08 million N/A N/A

Legal & General Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American International Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of American International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Legal & General Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of American International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American International Group and Legal & General Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group 0 9 7 2 2.61 Legal & General Group 1 2 0 1 2.25

American International Group presently has a consensus target price of $88.2667, indicating a potential upside of 10.18%. Given American International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe American International Group is more favorable than Legal & General Group.

Summary

American International Group beats Legal & General Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc. offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance. This segment offers marine, energy-related property insurance, aviation, political risk, trade credit, trade finance, and portfolio solutions, as well as operates reinsurance business; voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; and personal auto and personal property insurance. Its Life and Retirement segment offers individual retirement products, including variable, fixed index, and fixed annuities, as well as retail mutual funds; group retirement products comprising record-keeping, plan administrative and compliance services, financial planning, and advisory solutions; life insurance, including term and universal life insurance; and institutional markets products, which includes wrap products, structured settlement, pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, high net worth, and guaranteed investment contract products. It distributes its products through a network of brokers, agents, advisors, banks, and other distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets. The LGC segment provides investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The Retail segment offers protection products, such as health, disability, critical illness, and accident; individual term assurance; reinsurance; savings and death benefits; annuities; lifetime mortgages; lifetime care plans; retirement interest only mortgages; and workplace savings scheme that provides corporate pension scheme solutions. It is also involved in the unit trust and institutional fund management, mortgage finance, treasury, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open-ended investment businesses. In addition, the company engages in the investment, operation, management, trading, and letting and operation of leased real estate; and construction of commercial buildings, financial intermediation, pension tracing and transfer, insurance agents and brokers, fund general partner, commercial lending, venture capital investing, contractual scheme, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, and investment management activities; and provision of investment advisory, business information consultancy, and technology services. Legal & General Group Plc was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.