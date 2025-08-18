Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) & Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Financial Review

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hepion Pharmaceuticals and Eliem Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$48.93 million ($219.00) 0.00 Eliem Therapeutics N/A N/A -$35.12 million ($0.53) -3.58

Eliem Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hepion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A -812.56% -207.31% Eliem Therapeutics N/A -47.03% -45.97%

Volatility & Risk

Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eliem Therapeutics has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Eliem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Eliem Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eliem Therapeutics beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms. The company was formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2019. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

