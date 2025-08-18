Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 522,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.9% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $56,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

