Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.4286.

HGV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $59.00 target price on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, August 1st.

HGV opened at $44.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.42. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 13th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 136.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

