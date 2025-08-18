Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($4.07) target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 370 ($5.02) to GBX 390 ($5.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.95) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 322.50 ($4.37).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hochschild Mining
Hochschild Mining Stock Up 0.5%
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.
We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hochschild Mining
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.