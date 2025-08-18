Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($4.07) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 370 ($5.02) to GBX 390 ($5.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.95) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 322.50 ($4.37).

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 298.40 ($4.05) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 273.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 257.24. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 158.60 ($2.15) and a one year high of GBX 333.80 ($4.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

