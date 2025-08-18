Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB Stock Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,421 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Home BancShares worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 60.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Home BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home BancShares

In other Home BancShares news, CEO John Stephen Tipton sold 24,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $664,855.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 53,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,036.16. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $271.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Home BancShares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

About Home BancShares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

