Home Depot (HD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.71 per share and revenue of $45.43 billion for the quarter. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.935-14.935 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Home Depot to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HD opened at $399.29 on Monday. Home Depot has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $397.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

