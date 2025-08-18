Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target Lowered to $4.25 at Morgan Stanley

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $4.25 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Get Honest alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNST

Honest Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $426.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.62 and a beta of 2.34. Honest has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.18 million. Honest had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Honest will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Honest

In other Honest news, insider Stephen Winchell sold 10,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $57,168.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 421,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,241.36. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Loretta sold 34,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $182,949.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 883,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,698,373.96. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,726 shares of company stock worth $881,662 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNST. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Honest by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Honest by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 54,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honest by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Honest by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Honest by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,498 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honest

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.