Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.4286.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Humana and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of HUM opened at $286.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.70 and its 200 day moving average is $253.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.44. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $206.87 and a fifty-two week high of $382.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.85 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Humana by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,185,000 after acquiring an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $1,309,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

