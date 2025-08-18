Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Price Target Raised to $0.85

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $0.68 to $0.85 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HYPR. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Hyperfine from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hyperfine in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Shares of Hyperfine stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Hyperfine has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 84.82% and a negative net margin of 364.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyperfine will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hyperfine by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hyperfine by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 32,093 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Hyperfine during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyperfine during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 15.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors.

