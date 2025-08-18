Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) & Hitachi Constr (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Head to Head Comparison

Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) and Hitachi Constr (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hyster-Yale and Hitachi Constr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hyster-Yale alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyster-Yale 1 0 1 0 2.00 Hitachi Constr 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hyster-Yale presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.47%. Given Hyster-Yale’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyster-Yale is more favorable than Hitachi Constr.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyster-Yale 0.56% 9.57% 2.39% Hitachi Constr N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyster-Yale and Hitachi Constr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hyster-Yale and Hitachi Constr”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyster-Yale $4.31 billion 0.15 $142.30 million $1.24 29.33 Hitachi Constr $9.01 billion 0.75 $537.42 million $5.45 11.70

Hitachi Constr has higher revenue and earnings than Hyster-Yale. Hitachi Constr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hyster-Yale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hyster-Yale has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hitachi Constr has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hyster-Yale pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Hitachi Constr pays an annual dividend of $2.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hyster-Yale pays out 116.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hitachi Constr pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hyster-Yale has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hyster-Yale is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Hyster-Yale shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Hyster-Yale shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hyster-Yale beats Hitachi Constr on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyster-Yale

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships. The company also sells aftermarket parts under the Hyster and Yale, as well as UNISOURCE and PREMIER brands to Hyster and Yale dealers for the service of competitor lift trucks. In addition, it produces and distributes attachments, forks, and lift tables under the Bolzoni, Auramo, and Meyer brand names; and designs and produces products in the port equipment and rough terrain forklift markets. Further, the company designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen fuel-cell stacks and engines. It serves light and heavy manufacturers, trucking and automotive companies, rental companies, building materials and paper suppliers, lumber, metal products, warehouses, retailers, food distributors, container handling companies, and U.S. and non-U.S. governmental agencies. The company was formerly known as Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and changed its name to Hyster-Yale, Inc. in June 2024. Hyster-Yale, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Hitachi Constr

(Get Free Report)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks. The company also provides ICT construction solutions; ConSite that monitors machines' operational status and alarms by sending monthly operational reports, as well as notifies emergency alarms; Fleet management system, which offers real-time monitoring of dump truck for optimizing vehicle operations; and autonomous haulage system for autonomous operation of mining dump trucks. In addition, it provides parts and services; used equipment under the PREMIUM USED brand; machinery rental services under the PREMIUM RENTAL and REC brand names; and parts remanufacturing services. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Taito, Japan. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.