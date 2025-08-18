Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $219.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.5385.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Icon from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Icon from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Icon from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Icon from $187.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Icon from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Icon by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,184,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,946 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,256,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Icon in the 2nd quarter worth $158,639,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Icon by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,151,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,461,000 after buying an additional 983,950 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Icon in the 2nd quarter worth $94,814,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICLR stock opened at $175.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.14 and a 200-day moving average of $159.92. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Icon has a twelve month low of $125.10 and a twelve month high of $328.35.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Icon had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Icon will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

