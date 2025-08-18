Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF $EPRF Position Reduced by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,361 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,285,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $961,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 97,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 62,247 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF alerts:

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Price Performance

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.