Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF $EPRF Position Reduced by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,361 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,285,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $961,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 97,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 62,247 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.
Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Price Performance
Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $19.98.
Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Company Profile
The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.
