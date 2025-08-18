Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Buys 224,861 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) Director Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 224,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,071,601.26. Following the acquisition, the director owned 56,654,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,904,089.90. This represents a 0.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 7.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 3.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 13.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Asana by 6.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.97.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

