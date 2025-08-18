Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Buys 224,861 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) Director Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 224,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,071,601.26. Following the acquisition, the director owned 56,654,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,904,089.90. This represents a 0.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of ASAN stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.97.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
