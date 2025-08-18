Insider Selling: BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC) COO Sells $12,182,876.16 in Stock

BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 39,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $12,182,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 13th, Xiaobin Wu sold 49,858 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.16, for a total transaction of $15,164,809.28.

On Monday, June 23rd, Xiaobin Wu sold 1,363 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $354,380.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Xiaobin Wu sold 630 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $158,048.10.

On Monday, June 16th, Xiaobin Wu sold 1,543 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $409,697.36.

On Friday, June 6th, Xiaobin Wu sold 1,934 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.15, for a total transaction of $489,592.10.

BeOne Medicines Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ONC opened at $321.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.62. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $170.99 and a 52-week high of $321.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of -185.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines ( NASDAQ:ONC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.36. BeOne Medicines had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ONC shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $313.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BeOne Medicines from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BeOne Medicines from $321.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BeOne Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.89.

About BeOne Medicines



BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

