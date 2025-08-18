Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) CEO Sells 39,251 Shares of Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 39,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.46, for a total transaction of $10,301,817.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 150,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,467,160.04. This represents a 20.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $260.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.95 and a 12 month high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.50.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

