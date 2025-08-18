Insider Selling: KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Sells $7,354,210.32 in Stock

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $7,354,210.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,132.72. The trade was a 41.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC opened at $874.94 on Monday. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $959.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $902.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $781.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.01%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $890.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

