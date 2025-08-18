Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Insider Sells $2,469,954.48 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Rodino sold 22,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $2,469,954.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 206,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,780,197.44. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Patrick Industries stock opened at $112.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.99 and a 1-year high of $114.26.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,107,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 495.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after buying an additional 287,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

