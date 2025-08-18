Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $17,520,760.80 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $17,520,760.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 636,271,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,621,487,399.88. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 11th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $17,290,987.20.

On Friday, August 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.19, for a total value of $17,124,069.60.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.71, for a total value of $16,741,346.40.

On Monday, August 4th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.24, for a total value of $16,708,521.60.

On Friday, August 1st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.29, for a total value of $16,572,333.60.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.08, for a total value of $16,837,027.20.

On Monday, July 28th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $16,664,522.40.

On Friday, July 25th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.98, for a total value of $17,109,403.20.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total value of $16,246,879.20.

On Monday, July 21st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $16,243,387.20.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $254.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.42. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.61 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

