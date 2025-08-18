Insider Selling: Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) CFO Sells $2,872,376.64 in Stock

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) CFO Vicki L. Villacrez sold 73,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $2,872,376.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,640.80. This represents a 47.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

NYSE TDS opened at $38.51 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 53.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 191.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 121.8% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

