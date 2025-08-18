Insider Selling: The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $2,017,201.34 in Stock

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PGR stock opened at $247.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.51. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $228.54 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 635,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 139.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,731 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 182.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 107,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after acquiring an additional 69,432 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.88.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

