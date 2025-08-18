Insider Selling: WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Sells $2,339,624.63 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 11,093 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $2,339,624.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,255,498.75. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $206.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.84. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.21 and a 1-year high of $219.07.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WESCO International from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on WESCO International from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens downgraded WESCO International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on WESCO International from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.78.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

