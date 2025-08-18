Insider Selling: WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Sells $2,339,624.63 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 11,093 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $2,339,624.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,255,498.75. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
WESCO International Stock Down 2.1%
Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $206.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.84. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.21 and a 1-year high of $219.07.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.
WESCO International Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of WESCO International
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WESCO International from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on WESCO International from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens downgraded WESCO International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on WESCO International from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.78.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WESCO International
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WESCO International
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.