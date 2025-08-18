Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives $595.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $595.9524.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,972. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $480.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $508.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.59. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

