InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,906,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of InvenTrust Properties worth $320,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after buying an additional 315,380 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVT opened at $28.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.2377 dividend. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.97%.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

