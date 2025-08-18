Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust $FXY Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FXY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 94.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the first quarter valued at about $193,000.

FXY stock opened at $62.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52 week low of $58.25 and a 52 week high of $65.88. The company has a market cap of $603.51 million, a P/E ratio of -117.92 and a beta of 0.05.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

