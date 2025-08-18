iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Up 182.3% in July

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 35,000 shares, anincreaseof182.3% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $56.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.1291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

