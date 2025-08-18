iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Up 182.3% in July

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 35,000 shares, anincreaseof182.3% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $56.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.1291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
